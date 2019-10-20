Soil sedimentation caused by construction of columns for MRT project: Khalid

KUALA LUMPUR: The soil sedimentation which affected the Jalan Tun Razak Selangor Development Corporation (PKNS) Housing Flats in Kampung Baru here was due to the construction of columns (pillars) for the MRT project nearby, according to Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said the construction work had caused diversion of a nearby river, resulting in the soil sedimentation and flash floods in the area.

“We have informed the Drainage and Irrigation Department to improve their service by placing a pump there with two personnel to monitor the situation round the clock,” he told reporters after opening the ‘Art In The City’ programme organised by the Cultural Economy Development Agency (Cendana) at Masjid Jamek’s Look Out Point’ River of Life (RoL), here today.

Khalid said the occupants of the flats whose housing units were affected had been provided temporary shelter and checks were being conducted to determine the safety of their home.

Yesterday, 15 families, involving 62 occupants, at the housing flats were evacuated due to soil sedimentation in the area following heavy rain.

Meanwhile, on the ‘Art in the City’ 2019 activities, with the theme ‘I heART KL’, Khalid said the programme, a collaboration between Cendana and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), would not only promote the creativity of local artists, but it also raised awareness on environmental protection and river cleanliness.

“Every piece of their work has a specific message and the design is made from waste and recycled materials to raise awareness of environmental protection among city folks,“ he added. - Bernama