KUALA LUMPUR: Fifteen families, involving 62 occupants, at the Jalan Tun Razak Selangor Development Corporation (PKNS) Housing Flats in Kampung Baru here have been evacuated due to soil sedimentation in the area following heavy rain yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Civil Defence (APM) officer Captain Aziana Hizazi said the soil sedimentation was discovered during a patrol at “hotspot” flood areas at 6.45pm yesterday by APM, which then informed Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“DBKL then instructed the residents to vacate their homes and they were temporarily evacuated to Dewan Serba Guna Jalan Hamzah, which was opened at 1.20am today,” she said in a statement today. — Bernama