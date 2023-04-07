Solar case: Rosmah’s bid to postpone appeal proceedings to be heard on friday

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s application to postpone the appeal proceedings in her graft case involving a solar hybrid project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak will be heard this Friday.

Her lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader said the Court of Appeal was informed of the application to postpone the appeal proceedings through a letter last month.

“The court set this Friday (July 7) to hear the application,“ he said when contacted today.

Rosmah’s appeal in the Court of Appeal against her conviction, 10-year imprisonment and RM970 million fine for the corruption case was supposed to be heard for four days starting on July 11.

According to Akberdin, the postponement was to allow Rosmah’s appeal regarding the appointment of the late Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram as lead prosecutor to be decided first in the Federal Court.

On June 22, Rosmah failed in her bid to challenge Sri Ram’s appointment as lead prosecutor in her RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project graft case.

On Sept 1 last year, Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan found Rosmah guilty of three corruption charges involving RM1.25 billion in connection with a hybrid solar project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Rosmah was sentenced to 10 years in jail for each charge to be served concurrently which means she will only serve 10 years in jail. She was also fined RM970 million, in default 30 years in jail.

The High Court, however, granted Rosmah a stay of execution of the imprisonment term and fine pending her appeal at the Court of Appeal.

She was accused of one count of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd former managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.-Bernama