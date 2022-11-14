Solar project case: Dec 19 case management for Rosmah’s appeal

PUTRAJAYA: The last date of case management for Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s appeal against her conviction and sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of RM970 million for the three counts of corruption involving the solar hybrid project worth RM1.25 billion for 369 rural schools in Sarawak, is set for Dec 19.

Deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn told reporters that the date was set by the Court of Appeal deputy registrar Norkamilah Aziz during case management, today.

According to Poh, the prosecution will request that Rosmah’s appeal against the decision of Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan who rejected her request that the judge recuses himself from hearing the case and making a decision on the solar case, be heard together with the appeal to set aside the conviction and sentence handed down by the judge concerned.

Joining the online proceedings were lawyers Datuk Jagjit Singh and Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, representing Rosmah.

Rosmah, 70, who filed an appeal petition on Oct 13, has submitted 127 reasons, including claiming that the entire decision of Judge Mohamed Zaini who sentenced her was biased and not based on proper consideration.

On Sept 1, Judge Mohamed Zaini found Rosmah guilty of three charges of corruption related to the solar hybrid project worth RM1.25 billion for 369 rural schools in Sarawak and sentenced her to 10 years in prison and a fine of RM970 million.

The court also ordered the wife of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to be jailed for 30 years if she fails to pay the fine.

However, the High Court granted a stay of execution of the prison sentence and fine pending her appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Rosmah is accused of one charge of asking for RM187.5 million and two charges of receiving bribes amounting to RM6.5 million from former Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin. - Bernama