Soldier reported missing in Belum Forest since April 7

IPOH: A soldier has been reported missing since April 7 while on duty in the Belum Forest Reserve near Gerik.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, in a statement, said that the 33-year-old soldier is from the 25th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment, Sri Bentong army camp, Pahang.

He said search and rescue (SAR) operations have been activated since the first day of the disappearance and until now the soldier has yet to be located.

“The results of the initial police investigation found that the disappearance occurred on April 7 at around 5 pm, when the victim and five other personnel were conducting an operation in the assignment area.

“A SAR operation is being actively carried out by the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) to locate the missing soldier,” he said. - Bernama