SEMPORNA: Malaysian Armed Forces Joint Task Force 2 (ATB 2) soldiers detained three foreigners catching and killing turtles in the waters of Pulau Ligitan off here early today.

ATB 2 commander Brig Gen Datuk Zarondin Md Amin said the soldiers also recovered six turtle shells from the men, aged between 25 and 45, during the arrest at 4.30am.

The soldiers were from a squad of the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) and 18th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment led by Capt Mohd Azuan Arif Mohd Nizam, he said in a statement.

The foreigners, who did not have any identification documents, had also violated the curfew in force from 6pm to 6am in the waters of the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), he said.

The men and the seized items had been handed over to the Semporna Marine Police, he added. — Bernama