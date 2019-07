PETALING JAYA: Two army personnel have been missing since last Friday while on duty in Pulau Perak.

In a statement issued today, the Defence Ministry said Corporal David Edmund Rapi and Lance-Corporal Moses son of Logers were deployed to Pulau Perak in an operation codenamed Op Pejarak.

The soldiers were stationed on two islands in the waters between Kedah and Perak.

“Op Penjarak is an ongoing military deployment operation. David Edmund and Moses were from the 4th Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment,“ the statement said.

“The absence of the duo came to light during roll call on Friday night and a search was launched immediately,“ it added.

The Royal Malaysian Navy and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency also joined in the search but it was called off on Sunday because of strong winds and heavy rain.

The search resumed today.

“We have beefed up the search effort as the safety of our personnel is our priority. We have to locate them as soon as possible,“ the statement added.