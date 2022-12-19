Sole Opposition rep wants to cooperate with state govt to develop Perlis

KANGAR: The sole opposition representative in the Perlis State Legislative Assembly, Gan Ay Ling says she is ready to cooperate with the state government to develop Perlis based on the spirit of the Unity Government.

The PKR’s assemblyman who won the Indera Kayangan seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) said those who had been given the mandate in the election need to set aside their differences and focus on developing Perlis to ensure that it is on par with other states.

“Even though I am the only assemblyman from the opposition party, I need to work together with other assemblymen to bring development to the state to serve the people,“ she told reporters outside the session at the Perlis State Assembly Complex today.

She said as an assemblyman her job was to bring about good changes for the people even though the state government is being led by a different coalition than the coalition that leads the federal government (Pakatan Harapan -PH).

“We don’t need to waste time on unconstructive things instead we should work with the federal government in helping the people of this state,“ she said adding that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is concerned about the people and working to fulfil PH’s manifesto under the unity government. - Bernama