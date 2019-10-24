‘Solid reasons’ for comic book ban, says Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The ban on the controversial comic book was not based on sentiments or politically motivated reasons, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix).

“In fact there was a rationale for the move,“ Muhyiddin told reporters at the Parliament lobby here today.

The Home Minister was referring to the ministry’s decision to ban the Belt & Road Initiative For Win-Winism comic book on Wednesday.

He said his ministry had studied it in detail and there was a “solid reason” to ban the comic book.

“It is not based on any political reason or action against any parties, but based on its content,“ he said.

The ministry said in a statement that the controversial comic was found to have content that could “endanger public order and security” and also “distort the mind of the public”.

Muhyiddin said once the prohibition order is gazetted, any copy of the comic book that is being circulated will be seized by the authorities.

Some 2,500 copies of the book were recently distributed to school libraries as reference material.

Muhyiddin added that since the books had been distributed to schools, the Home Ministry had communicated the matter to the Education Ministry.

He also urged all parties not to read or use the book anymore.

The prohibition order, gazetted under Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, specifies that “the printing, importation, reproduction, publication, sale, production, circulation, distribution or possession of the publication is strictly prohibited in Malaysia”.

Any individual perpetrating the act could be jailed not exceeding three years or fined not exceeding RM20,000 or both if found guilty as stipulated under Section 8(2) Act 301.

The prohibition order applies to all three languages that the comic book is published in - English, Bahasa Melayu and Mandarin.

It was reported that the comic book was produced by Hew Kuan Yau, a former DAP member and the curator of Asian Comic Cultural Museum, in collaboration with local artist Chong Po Ling.