Solid waste collection up to almost 33,000 tonnes during Ramadan-Alam Flora

KUALA LUMPUR: Solid waste collection here has increased to almost 33,000 tonnes during Ramadan this year compared to 27,000 tonnes in the same period last year, according to Alam Flora.

Its deputy general manager (Operations), Raja Kamal Azizol Raja Ibrahim said the reopening of Ramadan bazaars was one of the main contributing factors to the increase of almost 20 per cent in solid waste collection.

“When purchases are made in excess of household consumption, they will end up in the bin. That is what we feel has contributed to the increase in solid waste collection this year,“ he told reporters, here, yesterday.

He said Ramadan buffets, organised at restaurants and hotels around Kuala Lumpur, also contributed to the increase in solid waste collection.

He said various initiatives and campaigns should be continued to give awareness to the community to plan their food purchases to avoid wastage.

Earlier, Raja Kamal Azizol distributed 1,000 packets of bubur lambuk (porridge) and 25 containers to be used to fill recycled cooking oil for Ramadan bazaar traders at the Surau Jumaat Al-Hikmah compound, Beringin-Jinjang Utara People’s Housing Project in conjunction with the ‘Love Food Hate Waste’ campaign.-Bernama