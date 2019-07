SHAH ALAM: A solid waste recycling company was fined RM80,000, in default 44-months jail, by the sessions court here yesterday after being found guilty of building a furnace without permission and polluting the air around Kampung Sungai Kandis here in January.

Judge Rofiah Mohamad passed the sentence after the Syarikat Hijau Kitar Semula Sdn Bhd represented by its manager Wan Adnan Wan Ab Rahim, as the person being summoned, pleaded guilty after all the charges were read out to him.

The company paid the fine.

According to the first charge, the director of the company was carrying out a solid waste recycling business by building thermal treatment plant without the approval of the director-general of Environmental Quality.

He subsequently committed the offence under Section 34A (2) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, punishable under Section 34A (38) of the same Act which provides for imprisonment up to five years and a fine of up to RM500,000.

The director of the company also faced two other charges, namely for carrying out activities that caused air pollution, namely the burning of solid waste in the furnace and for failing to equip the premises with an air pollution control system.

The offence was committed under Regulation 5 (1) (b) and Regulation 7 (1), of the Environmental Quality (Clean Air) Regulations 2014, Environmental Quality Act 1974 and punishable under Rule 29 of the same regulations and Act.

If convicted, the offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined RM100,000 or both.

All the activities were carried out at Jalan Siswi Kanan, Kampung Sungai Kandis, Section 36, Shah Alam, at 11.15am, on Jan 8.

Judge Rofiah in her judgment reminded the manager that in seeking a livelihood and profits, public health and the environment should be taken care of.

Department of Environment Selangor’s prosecuting officer Zulaikha Mokhtar prosecuted while the company was represented by lawyer J. Darshne.

“Based on public complaints, investigations conducted found the plant was operating without an air pollution control system and without the approval of the DOE and the activities carried out could potentially pollute the environment and impact public health,” Zulaikha said.

Meanwhile, Darshne said the company had conducted its operations on Jan 11, last year with the approval of Shah Alam City Council, Klang District Land Office, Health Office and Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

“Only the approval from DOE was overlooked and steps have been taken to get DOE’s approval to ensure the business is in line with the guidelines,” he said. — Bernama