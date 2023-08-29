Solo fundraising drive across 21 countries

PETALING JAYA: Seet Wai Song, 65, recently undertook a noble goal to raise funds for the National Cancer Society (NCS) by driving his custom-painted 1974 Mercedes-Benz W115 sedan across 21 countries, covering a distance of 25,000km.

Leaving on his trip on July 3, he ended his drive in Hattingen, Germany on Aug 24.

As of now, Seet managed to raise RM8,000. To this, he said, “I did not initiate any publicity. However, I’m thankful and grateful for the funds I have received so far.

“I initiated a crowdfunding campaign called Vroom with Pink Crowd Fund, proposing a donation of RM10 for each kilometre covered. My target was to raise the RM250,000 for NCS.”

To ensure that all funds go directly to NCS, Seet said he used his own savings to cover the expenses for his entire trip.

Considering that he fell short of the fundraising goal, he plans to organise a fundraising dinner soon in Malaysia to increase the amount.

“This self-drive adventure holds a special significance for me to attend the Schoene Sterne 2023 event, which is a festival for Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts.

“I aimed to complete this road trip by early September. But with determination, I reached Hattingen ahead of schedule and arrived there in time for the Aug 26-27 festival.”

Sharing his experience, Seet said the trip took him through Thailand, Laos, China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkiye, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Austria and Switzerland.

Throughout his journey, he visited cancer hospitals in Udon Thani, Thailand and Georgia to assess their operations and raised awareness about his journey. It was a great experience, he said.

Planning his journey well in advance, Seet said he had to navigate through various visa and travel document requirements, particularly for countries such as China and Russia.

“Luckily, most of the other countries I visited allowed visa-free travel within 90 days, making border crossings relatively seamless.”

On the difficulties he encountered during the trip, Seet said with his 49-year-old car being his only mode of transport, he had to be prepared for all eventualities.

“The car’s exhaust system got damaged in Laos, Thailand and China, mainly due to poor road conditions. It became evident that my car was not designed for such terrains, as I found myself navigating through landslides and flooded roads.

“I also faced difficulties in Salzburg (Austria) where I was stopped by police for having worn-out tyres. Moreover, driving a left-hand-drive vehicle in right-hand-drive countries presented its own challenges.

“I was also cautious about driving at night in poor visibility and navigating alongside large vehicles on the road. To keep myself awake, I sang aloud while driving,” he said.

Despite the inevitable difficulties, such as communication barriers in countries where English is not widely spoken and experiencing inadequate rest-stop facilities, Seet said he made many friends along the way.

“I took along a stuffed toy and tens of Malaysian fridge magnets to give away as souvenirs or conversation starters. This made my experience more enjoyable.”

Those who want to know more details or wish to help Seet reach his RM250,000 donation target can visit www.givinghub.asia/campaigns/vroom-with-pink-crowd-fund.