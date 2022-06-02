Some BN leaders were ‘instructed’ to stand up during Zahid’s speech

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa has claimed that a standing ovation during Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s speech was “instructed”, and orchestrated, The Star Online, reports.

Annuar was referring to the standing ovation on Zahid’s speech at the BN’s 48th anniversary at World Trade Centre (WTC).

He also claimed that some BN leaders were seen awkwardly standing in support when Zahid addressed the crowd.

“The Barisan chairman asked the crowd when they wanted GE15 to be held. They (the crowd) were later told to stand.

“I saw many were stunned, and there were many who stood up spontaneously. Some are waiting to see if their friends are standing or not.

“I agree that GE15 should be expedited, but only once Barisan is truly prepared,“ Annuar was quoted saying.

In the Barisan Nasional 48th anniversary celebration at WTC on Wednesday, Ahmad Zahid had asked the crowd whether they wanted the general election to be held this year.

It was received with a resounding yes and applause from a crowd estimated to be at 4,000.