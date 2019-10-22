Some BSH recipients decline PSP citing ineligibility

PUTRAJAYA: Some Malaysians have opted out of the Petrol Subsidy Programme (PSP) because they consider themselves ineligible for such assistance, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix).

According to Saifuddin, such cases were detected after they visited the psp.kpdnhep.gov.my portal where recipients of the Cost of Living Aid (BSH) can check their eligibility for the PSP.

“In one record, the recipient said his mother (a BSH recipient) had registered his name (vehicle) for the programme but admitted that he has a big income. For that reason, the recipient wants to withdraw.

“This shows that there are honest Malaysians and it is clear that the creation of the portal is the right step to update the PSP recipients listed under BSH,“ he said.

Saifuddin said this in a press conference after launching the Organisation Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) 2019-2023 of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs here today.

A total of 2.9 million BSH recipients from B40 who qualify for PSP can check their eligibility through the portal. Recipients who may have been left out can update their particulars using the appeal function in the portal.

PSP recipients from B40 are based on the basic BSH recipients data obtained from the Ministry of Finance, and are cross-checked with vehicle ownership data from the Road Transport Department.

PSP recipients will enjoy a subsidy of RM30 per month for car owners or RM12 per month for motorcycle owners.

These subsidies will be provided in the form of cash credited into the recipient’s bank account every four months, with the first payment to be made in April 2020.

Saifuddin said the PSP portal had received 1.7 million visitors. — Bernama