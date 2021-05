PUTRAJAYA: There will be no electricity supply cut for domestic users in the peninsula who have less than six months of arrears at June 30, said Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He said that the initiative, in cooperation with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), will benefit 6.96 million domestic users during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

As part of efforts to help domestic consumers manage their outstanding electricity bills, Shamsul Anuar said that the easy payment plan has been extended until Dec 31.

“Hopefully, this initiative will be able to preserve the well-being of the people in the current challenging economic situation,” he said in a statement today.

On Dec 21 last year, Shamsul Anuar said that the government agreed that no electricity supply cut should be implemented to domestic consumers who have less than six months arrears from Jan 1 to March 31, this year.

This category of consumers will be given the facility to schedule payment instalments for six months from Jan 1 to June 30.

On May 10, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the enforcement of the MCO nationwide from May 12 to June 7 in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection. — Bernama