Some individuals bent on skipping second screening: Ismail Sabri

SHAH ALAM: Some stubborn individuals are still evading the second Covid-19 screening on the 13th day of home quarantine, according to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said in this regard, the authorities are urging these individuals to go for their second screening as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection in the country.

“For those who are adamant on not taking the second screening, we are advising them to go to the nearest District Health Office or contact the Health Ministry (MOH) for assistance to carry out the screening test.

“... if not police would be taking action, as the second test need not necessary be 100% negative, some may be positive, even though the percentage is small ... it is still dangerous,” he said after witnessing a giant portrait of himself on the wall of a shophouse in Section U12, here today.

He also reminded individuals who returned from abroad against defying the home quarantine order.

He said MOH and police would be conducting unannounced checks to ensure returnees remained at home during the period.

“Each individual under quarantine has been given a bracelet which must be put on, to trace the person’s movements and ensure the person adhere to the SOP (standard operating procedure).

“But regulations and SOP alone would not be effective if there is no discipline and self-awareness to control the spread of the outbreak,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Slim state by-election, Ismail Sabri who is also Umno vice-president, said the party intends to contest its traditional seat in the coming by-election.

He said the seat should be contested by Umno based on the winning record of the party in earlier elections.

“For me, it should be contested by Umno as the party had won it several times and there is no reason why we should hand it to another person (party).

“We will contest and the president (party) will announce the candidate later as the matter has not been discussed,” he said.

On Thursday, Perak State Legislative Assembly Speaker, Datuk Mohamad Zahir Abdul Khalid confirmed receiving a vacant notice for Slim state constituency following the death of its incumbent Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib.

Mohd Khusairi, 59, died at 4.15pm at Bentong Hospital of a heart attack on Wednesday. - Bernama