BANGI: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his disappointment that there are some Malay leaders who lack the assertiveness and firmness in upholding the Federal Constitution, particularly Article 152 that stipulates Bahasa Melayu as the national language.

Anwar, who is also Port Dickson MP, said in matters affecting the rights of the Malays such as issues pertaining to the language, the religion of Islam and the position of the Malay rulers, Malay leaders must take firm stance to ensure that everything is implemented properly.

“The problem is in the leadership’s firmness. It’s not about the national language but the reluctance to implement language policy clearly.

“Up to the stage where I have seen the official events were conducted in English,” he said in his speech at the opening of the Nation Building seminar, here today.

Without dismissing the need to master other languages such as Mandarin and Tamil, Anwar said: “However, in official events we must show that we are serious (in upholding Bahasa Melayu).”

He also stressed the need to raise the economy of every nation without racial sentiment.

He said every nation must unite to uplift the status of the economy and at the same time solve the problem of severe poverty among the Malays and Bumiputera as well as small part of the Chinese and Indian communities.

Asked to comment on a statement by public policy analyst Lim Teck Ghee who described Malaysia under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government as ‘unmitigated disaster’, Anwar voiced his disagreement with the view.

“Isn’t that statement coming from an academic who was very quiet when corruption involving billion occurred. Only now he wants to say that situation is out of control? When we should be discussing on things that need to be done.

“How could we be silent when massive robbery occurred and now want to speak up like a spokesman? I disagree,” Anwar said.

In the ‘Whiter Maruah Malaysia 2.0’ forum, Lim was reported to have said that people’s frustration with the PH government administration was growing in terms of education, governance, racial, religious affiliation, the failure of the ICERD, Zakir Naik, Malay dignity congress and so on. - Bernama