Some Malaysian Haj pilgrims experience dehydration, but not serious

MAKKAH: Malaysian Haj Delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman has confirmed that there are pilgrims suffering from dehydration in Saudi Arabia due to the hot and dry weather.

Without disclosing the number of pilgrims affected, he said they were isolated and non-serious cases.

“They had dehydration but not heat stroke, so when they returned to their respective hotels (accommodation for Malaysian pilgrims) in Madinah, they were treated at the clinics available there and advised to rest.

“Within a few hours, they recovered and were able to do their daily activities as usual,” he told reporters here.

Therefore, he advised Malaysian pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah to take care of their health and avoid being exposed to hot weather that reaches up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, Syed Saleh welcomed the arrival of the first batch of 284 Malaysian pilgrims who arrived in Makkah at 3.30 pm local time yesterday after spending six days in Madinah.

Also present was Adnan Hussain Mandourah, the Chairman of Mashariq, a company that cooperates with Tabung Haji (TH) in handling pilgrims for this year’s haj season.

In the meantime, Syed Saleh said TH has activated a highway patrol team that will monitor the movement of buses carrying Malaysian pilgrims as well as provide services in rest and service (R&R) areas.

“Our health team is also ready with an ambulance to help pilgrims who need medical assistance along the highway between Madinah and Makkah,” he said- Bernama