Some Malaysian lawmakers support democracy in Cambodia: Cambodian opposition leader

KUALA LUMPUR: There are lawmakers here who support democracy in Cambodia, according to that country’s opposition veteran Sam Rainsy.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament entrance, Rainsy said he would return to Cambodia when there is an opportunity for him to do so together with his friends.

“There are MPs here who support democracy in Cambodia. We believe that they will promote the values of democracy and human rights for the whole of Asia.

“This is a message for Cambodians. The Cambodian people must be happy today, must be very grateful to the Malaysian people and MPs,” he said today.

Rainsy, who is the co-founder of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), faces imprisonment in Cambodia for conviction on criminal charges that he maintains are politically motivated.

He said he is grateful to the Malaysian government and authorities for allowing them to enter Malaysia despite being blocked from entering other neighbouring countries such as Thailand, and attempts by the Cambodian government to restrict their movement.

Rainsy said he would be here for a few days as he has meetings with civil society groups. He is still seeking a way to return to Cambodia which he left for France, four years ago.

“There are indications that the ban against us can be temporary or partially lifted,” he said.

Rainsy, who was accompanied by his deputy, Mu Sochua arrived at Parliament at 11am. They headed to the Parliament briefing room together with several backbencher MPs from the Pakatan Harapan coalition, led by Permatang Pauh MP from Nurul Izzah Anwar.

Former Umno youth chief and Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin was also spotted exiting the meeting room.