PETALING JAYA: Answering a question by Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching regarding the declaration of assets by cabinet members, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said 97% of cabinet members have already made declarations to him.

Muhyiddin also clarified that the period to declare assets was 3 months, emphasising that some cabinet members were new and needed more time for the declaration of assets - adding that only five cabinet members have yet to make the declarations.

Teo’s question to the Prime Minister was in reference to the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) which is a government initiative to combat corruption initiated by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The NACP uses a multidimensional approach to combat corruption which includes the requirement to declare assets among other things.