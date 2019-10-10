Some of laid-off Utusan staff would be rehired: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Some of the laid-off Utusan Melayu Berhad (Malaysia) Berhad staff would be re-employed under the new management, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix).

“Utusan will be managed by a new company. As far as the workers are concerned, some of them will be taken back to work with the new Utusan,” he told reporter after launching the Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) first solar rooftop solution in the country known as M+ by Petronas here today.

Mahathir was asked on the nation’s oldest Malay daily, Utusan Malaysia, that ceased publications since yesterday with its employees told to pack up and leave within a short notice.

Utusan executive chairman Datuk Abd Aziz Sheikh Fadzir yesterday issued a memorandum saying the company would cease operations on Oct 9 while the last day of service for workers is Oct 31.

Abd Aziz said the Utusan board of directors had approved the appointment of UHY Advisory (KL) Sdn Bhd as interim liquidator on Oct 7 because the company was no longer solvent to continue with its business.

The curtain fell on Utusan, which was established 80 years ago, after Aurora Mulia Sdn Bhd, a company linked to business tycoon Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, acquired 70% of the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Dilof Sdn Bhd. — Bernama