IPOH: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said there were some people, including civil servants, who wanted to oust the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government because of its efforts in combating corruption.

In fact, Dr Mahathir said, there were those who said the PH government was not as good as the previous administration because it rejected the immoral activity.

“There are some who feel that the government is not as good as the previous one because this government does not allow bribes.

“There are some who feel this government should not continue but (the country) should go back to a corrupt government which benefits them,” he said in his speech at the Townhall Gathering with Perak Civil Servants here.

Also present was Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, state exco members and about 1,500 civil servants.

Commenting further, Dr Mahathir said when the leaders and government elected by the people in the general election were corrupt, many parties would become victims, including future generations.

At the same time, all the government’s plans to develop and build the nation to once-again become an ‘Asian Tiger’ would not be realised, he added.

“We realise that the previous government was toppled because of corruption, even though they felt that bribery would get them the support of the people, but in the end, the people overthrew them even though they were offered all sorts of bribes,” Dr Mahathir said.

The Prime Minister also said the country’s wealth should be shared with all the people in the country, regardless of race, religion and skin colour, so as to avoid any undesired occurrences.

“If we neglect distributing wealth properly, there will unhappiness among the people and this will eventually cause chaos. That is why all efforts must ensure that the distribution of income and opportunities is for all,” he said.

Earlier, Ahmad Faizal in his speech said there was still a small number of civil servants who were trapped by their sentiments towards their old ‘bosses’ from the previous administration.

“As human beings, we are bound by ties of friendships built between civil servants and members of the previous administration.

“Today’s administration has no intention of insisting that these bonds be severed, because that is against the teachings of Islam. It is also counter to the principles of mature politics practised by this administration,” he said.

However, he stressed that there should be limitations as decisions and actions should not influenced by old friendships.

“Do not ever forsake the oath of loyalty to the government by neglecting the orders that have been given or not carrying out instructions or decisions, because of a conflict of sentiments towards the previous administration.

“This is a form of betrayal of the trust given by the people. Stop the political games,” he said. - Bernama