Something nice

THE #SaySomethingNice campaign returns this year to create more “Million moments of Unity”. It runs for 17 days, from Merdeka Day on Aug 31, right up to Malaysia Day on Sept 16.

Zubedy Sdn Bhd managing director Anas Zubedy revealed this year’s campaign theme - “Cita-cita Rukun Negara”. He commented that integrity should be another cita-cita (hope) added into the Rukun Negara.

“When we have leaders in political parties suggesting that integrity is null and void unless you belong in a particular faith, we know we have gone wrong in such a deep and sad way.

“I hope Malaysians and the leaders will consider making integrity central by adding it into our Rukun Negara,“ he said.

Various activities will be carried out during the campaign period, including #GrocerySomethingNice, which is an initiative that provides provisions for the needy.

As Malaysians and in the name of integrity and harmony, what is the “SometingNice” you’ll be doing for a fellow Malaysian?