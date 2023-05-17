Son never expected this year’s Aidilfitri will be the last celebrated with his mother and four siblings

KAMPAR: Teenager Ahmad Danish Basyir Nasaruddin had least expected that his Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration with his mother and four other siblings this year would be the final outing with his family as his mother and four siblings perished in a tragic accident yesterday morning.

Ahmad Danish said he was informed of the accident by his cousin who was also a Form Six student at the same school but he thought it was only a joke until a teacher from the school came by to inform him.

“Initially I did not take it seriously. A teacher came and told me of the incident. I immediately came to the hospital,” he told reporters when met at the Kampar Hospital Forensic Unit, here yesterday.

The student of Sekolah Menengah Agama Izzuddin Shah, Ipoh said the entire family comprising his parents and seven other siblings had celebated Hari Raya Aidilfitri happily together since it was a long school holiday period.

“When my late mother sent me back to the hostel after my holidays, she told me to take care of myself and not to be mischievious. That was the last time I saw her or spoke to her.

“Whenever I returned home, I usually slept with my youngest sibling (Ahmad Uwais Qorni) and I was very attached to him,“ said the fourth child in a family of eight children.

The atmosphere at the Forensic Unit of the hospital was a filled with grief as Ahmad Danish and his sister Siti Nur Khadijah, 14, could not contain their sorrow despite efforts by family members to console them.

In the tragic accident this morning, his mother Azriyani Abdul Latif, 45, and four other siblings, Muhammad Azib Nasaruddin, 23; Siti Nur Aminah, 8; Muhammad Fawwaz, 7; and Ahmad Uwais Qorni, 5, died in a horrific accident at KM310.2 of the North-South Expressway here.

The Proton Saga car driven by Muhammad Azib Nasaruddin lost control and crashed into the rear of a trailer laden with sand while on their way to Kampung Changkat Petai, Tapah from Kuala Kangsar.

Azriyani and her children were on their way to her parents house to sent her father who had an appointment with a doctor at the Tapah Hospital.

According to reports, three siblings and the mother died at the scene while Muhammad Fawwaz died while receiving treatment at the Tapah Hospital.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Danish’s father Nasaruddin Abu Bakar, 53, who works at Uem Edgenta Berhad, arrived at the Kampar Hospital at 2.30pm.

“May God grant them heavenly eternal peace. Now, I have to be the father and mother for my remaining four children,“ said Nasaruddin.

He said his wife and children would be buried at the Padang Rengas Muslim cemetery after the Asar prayers.

His two other children, Ahmad Hazim Zuhdi and Muhammad Ilham who are students at Universiti Teknologi Mara Raub, Pahang were also by his side.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the five who perished arrived in Padang Rengas and was taken to the Al Hadhari mosque for prayers before being buried at about 5.55pm. -Bernama