Son of an ex-DPM looks to take on Zahid

PETALING JAYA: Tawfik Ismail, the eldest son of former deputy prime minister Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman, has expressed his intention to contest against Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the 15th general election.

Tawfik said he will be among the lineup of Gerak Independent (GI) candidates and intends to face off against Zahid in Bagan Datuk, Perak, The Star reported today.

“I will contest against him in Bagan Datuk or anywhere he runs,” he was quoted as saying.

Tawfik said Zahid embodied all that is rotten in the system.

“I will call on all Malaysians who hate corruption to see my fight as their fight,“ he said.