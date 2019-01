KUALA LUMPUR: The son of a Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) top management staff was present at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters this evening to hand over documents on an investigation case.

Without revealing further details, an MACC source when contacted said the man in his 20’s was told to be present and to hand over documents suspected to be involved in corruption for SSM projects estimated to be worth millions of ringgit.

On Jan 9, MACC seized 69 boxes of agreement documents believed to be involved in allegations of SSM project scandals estimated to be valued at millions of ringgit at SSM headquarters. — Bernama