Son’s equine therapy spurs mother’s passion for endurance riding

KUALA LUMPUR: Horse riding or equine therapy has significantly improved the life of 14-year-old Harith Danial Heazar Ismail, who was diagnosed with hyperactivity and autism.

Besides that, the discovery of the therapy three years back, had also encouraged the teen’s mother, Sharifah Noorfaslina Syed Md Kamal (pix), 38, to engage actively in equestrian.

According to Sharifah Noorfaslina her son showed very positive development after undergoing several sessions at Cape Cavallho Equestrian Club in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan

“The first time after he underwent equine therapy, he could speak in one short complete sentence compared to before, only one or two words.

“In fact, my son is calmer after each session as he is hyperactive and could put himself in physical danger,” she told Bernama, recently.

Elaborating she said, Harith Danial has since become more attentive towards his surroundings and has shown interest in interacting with others.

“Usually, autistic children are absorbed in their own world but what I notice is that Harith Danial can now focus like other normal children, so I take the opportunity to teach him something new each time, like asking him to do his school work, and he can now complete them without any tantrum,” she said.

Happy with the improvement, Sharifah Noorfaslina, who is also a pharmacist, took the chance to be more serious in equestrian by taking part in several extreme horse racing competitions.

Her participation in such events subsequently helped her earn the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) International Endurance Rider ‘one-star’, which has enabled her to participate in any extreme equestrian tournament overseas.

In addition to that, she said, the sports has a special category for persons with disability (PwD) which is the ‘special Olympics’ for show jumping or dressage event.

“I really hope that Harith Danial can participate in the show jumping category like other normal individuals, because I am confident with our coach, Muhammad Zulfikar’s capability and guidance,” she said.

According to Sharifah Noorfaslina, throughout her involvement in the sport, she had suffered several painful injuries including getting her tibia bone (shinbone) broken after being kicked by a male horse besides a severe fracture at her left shoulder while practicing.

“However, the incidents had never made me give up or lose hope. I believe in an English saying ‘fall down seven times, stand up eight’,“ stressed the lady who hails from Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

She said her dream is to open a horse riding academy and give free lessons to special (PwD) children, not only for therapy but also to train them for competitions alongside normal individuals. -Bernama