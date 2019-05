KUANTAN: Lorry driver, Pang Kar Heng, 46, from Jaya Gading, has been searching for his mum, Chin Nyok Yin, 79, since she went missing on April 27.

He said they last talked after he delivered lunch to her at 1pm on that day.

“I thought she had gone to meet friends, which is normal, but usually she would be home by 7pm because that’s when we will go out for dinner.

“Her mobile phone and identification card were left behind in the house. We are all worried something bad has happened to her because she needs to take her diabetes and hypertension pills,“ he said at a press conference at Teruntum assemblyman, Sim Chon Siang’s, service centre today where he appealed for the public’s help in finding her.

A missing person’s report was made at the Jaya Gading police station on April 28, with police still canvassing the district for her.

Anyone with information can contact Sim at 012 981 8819. - Bernama