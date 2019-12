DATIN SITI NURHALIZA, renowned as the Malaysian Songbird, is one of the nation’s most recognisable celebrities, with fans all over the world.

Since her debut in 1996, she has released 16 Malay-language albums and one English-language album, and performed for audiences in Indonesia, Brunei, the UK and Australia.

The 40-year-old won the Anugerah Industri Muzik award for best vocal performance 13 times, a record no other artiste has ever beaten.

She has also recorded duets and shared the stage with a number of international artistes, including her long-time friend and Indonesian diva Krisdayanti, US singer-songwriter Babyface, and fellow Malaysian singers Faizal Tahir, Noraniza Idris, Judika and Joe Flizzow.

Her vocals have also been featured on tracks by other artistes, including British singer-songwriter Sami Yusuf, who featured her on his 2012 track You Came To Me, saying at the time: “Siti not only has a good voice, but also has an interesting personality.”

Filipina singer Lea Salonga, who is recognised for her prolific career in Broadway musical theatre and for providing singing voices to a number of Disney animated film characters, is known to be a fan of Siti, and even performed a track by her during a Kuala Lumpur stop of her world tour in 2010.

Siti’s music has also been covered by a number of international artistes.

Most notably, Chinese singer Chien Bai Hui released a Mandarin-language version of Siti’s song Cindai in 2010, and Australian boyband North performed an English version of Siti’s Aku Cinta Padamu in 2004.

Siti has also built herself a multi-million ringgit cosmetics empire with her brand SimplySiti, which she established in 2010.

The company has a range of cosmetics and skincare products which are wildly popular among beauty enthusiasts around the region.

However, all these accolades pale in comparison to her greatest achievement: becoming a mother in March 2018 to her daughter Siti Aafiyah, whom she has with husband Datuk Khalid Mohd Jiwa.

Today, Siti successfully balances motherhood, her music career and her beauty business with strength and grace, proving herself a superwoman in every sense of the word.

Exemplary figures who have served above themselves

AS the decade draws to a close, theSun takes a look at the most prominent Malaysians who have left an indelible mark on our nation’s march to year 2020.

To celebrate the achievements of these Malaysians who have excelled in their fields, we give recognition to those who have influenced the nation, inspired it and contributed to its growth and well-being.

We have identified key Malaysians who have been outstanding in their respective fields from 2010 to end of 2019. These Malaysians have helped to transform the country. Through their service to the nation and dedication to their field, they have made us proud to call ourselves Malaysians.

The criteria for the selection of these extraordinary Malaysians are based on positive achievements and legacy. These exemplary figures have cut across racial and religious boundaries to serve above themselves.