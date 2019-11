KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry today announced that it is partnering with Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios to establish its very first game development studio in Southeast Asia.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo (pix) said this will allow Malaysia to be a part of the Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studio’s family of global studios and be part of the network developing worldwide exclusive titles for the PlayStation universe.

“Malaysia will be working closely with Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios to create more opportunities for the local and regional games industry here in Malaysia.

“Together, we will also focus on uplifting the talent pool by establishing partnerships with our education industry partners in Malaysia,“ he said in his speech while attending the closing ceremony of Level Up KL 2019.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios is famous for producing games like the Uncharted Series, God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Later in the press conference, Gobind emphasised that the Ministry is building up the infrastructure necessary to establish a gaming hub in Malaysia.

“We want to first bring quality and reasonably priced internet to this country so that we will have the digital infrastructure necessary and make Malaysia the preferred location for foreign companies to come here and invest as well as to use our talents,“ he said.

He also said he will set up a policy to regulate the gaming industry as it is booming.

“The policy is expected to be announced some time next year. We want to focus on making this digital content policy a successful one,“ he said.