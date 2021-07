PUTRAJAYA: There must be strict compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) for the reopening of mosques in the Federal Terrritories to prevent the spread of Covid-19, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

“Congregants’ adherence to the SOP set by the government and state religious authorities will also demonstrate a high level of discipline among Muslims in the country,” he said.

He said this after flagging off the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisation (Mapim) aid convoy to Pulau Redang and Pulau Perhentian, Terengganu here.

The mission involves the distribution of 1,000 boxes containing basic necessities worth RM250,000 to families affected by the closure of the tourism sector since the movement control order was implemented last year.

The Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) today made a new ruling on the number of congregation allowed to perform the Friday and obligatory prayers, as well as for the coming Aidiladha prayer, at mosques and surau in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan effective tomorrow.

JAWI director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail, in a statement today said for areas affected by the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan, the number of congregation allowed for Friday and Aidiladha prayers is 300 and 100 people for the obligatory prayers.

For mosques and surau in areas placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order, he said, only three congregants are allowed for the obligatory prayers, while the Friday prayer is to be replaced with Zohor prayers.

Meanwhile, Mapim chief executive officer Dr Ahmad Sani Araby Al Kahery said the aid mission was launched after receiving information on the plight of 700 families on the two islands.

He said the mission was participated by 12 Mapim staff who would distribute the aid to all the affected families. — Bernama