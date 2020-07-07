SOP for Parliament sitting approved

PETALING JAYA: Standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the coming Parliament sitting include wearing of face masks, social distancing and temperature checks.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this today when announcing the next Dewan Rakyat session from July 13 to Aug 27.

“Meanwhile, the Dewan Negara will meet for 11 days, from Sept 2 to Sept 23.

“Among the SOPs agreed upon are the wearing of face masks, using of hand sanitisers, and social distancing of one metre during the Parliament sitting.

“All involved, including Members of Parliament (MPs), government officers and journalists, have to register with the MySejahtera app and go through a temperature check before being allowed entry,” he said in a statement today.

The senior minister also said that only MPs and officers will be allowed into the meeting halls, while journalists and private nurses will be allowed in the Parliament building.

On a separate matter, Ismail Sabri said the Compliance Operations Task Force carried out 65,283 inspections on Monday to monitor and enforce compliance with the SOP during the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

He said the task force comprising police personnel, checked 4,211 supermarkets, 6,110 restaurants, 2,120 stalls, 1,091 factories, 3,773 banks, 863 government offices and others.

“They also nabbed three individuals for violating the RMCO on Monday, all three of whom have been issued compounds,” he said.

Five foreign nationals were detained for immigration offences at 67 roadblocks conducted nationwide to curb the entry of illegal immigrants.

On Covid-19 public sanitation operations, he said one was conducted on Monday in an area in Malacca.

He also said a total of 1,146 Malaysians returned home on Monday via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), from various countries including Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, China, India and Turkey.

“Of those, 1,144 individuals were ordered to undergo mandatory quarantine at their respective homes, while the remaining two were brought to a hospital” he added.

He said 61 inspections by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia on Monday found 38 construction sites complied with SOPs, 14 who failed to were advised accordingly, while another nine construction sites were not in operation.

Ismail Sabri also said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, through 844 checks, has concluded that the nation’s supply of 25 essential items is adequate and able to support the country’s needs.