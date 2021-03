PETALING JAYA: The Chinese community will be looking to perform prayer rituals and customs at this year’s Qing Ming, also known as Chinese All Souls Day, after missing out on the festival last year.

The 2,500-year-old practice to honour ancestors falls on April 4 this year. According to Chinese custom and tradition, the community will pay their respects within 10 days before and after the actual date.

Last year’s Qing Ming festival had to be observed at home as the nation was facing the first movement control order (MCO) due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Prayer rituals and customs include sweeping tombs and removing grass, putting a stack of five-coloured paper on top of the tombs followed by a prayer ritual which honours the God of Earth before proceeding to pray for ancestors and departed relatives.

Federation of Taoist Associations Malaysia president Daozhang Tan Hoe Chieow told theSun that this year’s standard operating procedures (SOP) for Qing Ming are still being finalised.

“Various interested parties have given their feedback to the Ministry of National Unity for the SOP in relation to this year’s Qing Ming and we will now await the finalised details,” he said.

At present, what was discussed is that 12 family members would be allowed to visit the tombs between 6am and 6pm.

“It is the time for us to show our appreciation and respect to our ancestors as we can now do so,” Tan said.

Meanwhile, Nirvana Malaysia offered prayer packages last year to those who were unable to come, which ranged from free and simple online prayers to packages where a Nirvana staff member will offer food and prayers on behalf of families.

According to Nirvana service adviser Michelle Sam , the company has received over 4,000 registrations from people via Prayer Appointment between March 2 and March 9.

She believes this year’s number of expected visitors will surpass 10,000 people.

Nirvana will also offer prayer packages including memorial dedication packages for Buddhist, Taoist and Christians as well as non-religious package.

“Just like last year, our staff members will offer food and prayers on behalf of the families,” Sam said.

She added the Qing Ming festival is to trace their ancestors and remember them as well as learning gratitude.

“According to the ancient custom, grave site veneration is only permissible 10 days before and after. Now it’s different, our cemeteries will be open from March 6 to April 11, allowing people to start early to avoid large crowds.”

She believes the Covid-19 pandemic may have reshaped traditional practices in unprecedented ways, with online prayers and memorial dedication services becoming popular choices among millennials.

“However, the older generation prefer to attend to their ancestors’ graves or urns personally. I think that tradition will still prevail in the future.”