SOP: Govt to ensure better coordination on information delivery — Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will ensure better coordination among relevant ministries on the delivery of information related to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and preparation to transition into the Covid-19 endemic phase, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

In this regard, he said the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) would be given the responsibility as the coordinator in using all existing communication platforms to ensure that the SOPs can be understood clearly and easily by the people.

“All ministries have their own communication platforms. Now, we ask KKMM to coordinate these platforms to ensure all information that will come out is consistent and easy to understand by the public,” he said in a news conference after the Covid-19 Ministerial Quartet Meeting in Parliament today.

Also present were Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Earlier, Hishammuddin said the government was working to streamline the existing SOPs related to Covid-19 so that it is better understood by the people, industry players and enforcement agencies.

Malaysia is expected to transition into the Covid-19 endemic phase by the end of October. — Bernama