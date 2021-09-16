SOP monitoring stepped up at public places in KL, Putrajaya - Shahidan

KUALA LUMPUR: Monitoring of the standard operating procedures (SOP) at public places is being stepped up following the transition of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor to Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) since Sept 10.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said this would be through closed-circuit TV recordings, public address (PA) system, emergency buttons and mobilising of the enforcement teams and patrol vehicles in enforcing the rules.

“We will be doing this regularly in controlling the situation and ensuring no violation of the SOP.

“For example, the popular locations in Putrajaya are equipped with CCTVs and PA system with the situation monitored from the operations room and the announcements made and reminders on the SOP given to the visitors.”

Shahidan said this to reporters after viewing the operations of Rumah Prihatin@Grand Seasons in conjunction with Malaysia Day, here, today.

He said for now, there were no plans to limit the number of visitors and visiting hours at the popular spots as the situation was still under control.

“However, any changes to the rules will be decided through monitoring of the Covid-19 daily cases reported, which is the main criteria,” he added. - Bernama