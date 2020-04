PUTRAJAYA: Today is the second day of fourth phase of the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) which saw the government continuing with efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Today, the people will also get to know the standard operating procedure (SOP) pertaining to the opening of child nurseries and kindergartens during fourth phase of MCO.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix), at a press conference yesterday, said the matter would be discussed today at the special ministers’ meeting on the implementation of MCO.

During the same meeting, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri is also expected to discuss the SOP on related matters, while the Youth and Sports Ministry will raise matters on sports events, such as the Malaysian football leagues.

The fourth phase of the MCO also saw the government giving some leeway by allowing two people to travel in one vehicle, but they have to be from one family living in the same house and the movement is to buy food and daily essential items.

Previously, only the household head was allowed to go out to buy food and daily essential items.

Permission for movement is now for the purpose of buying daily essentials or to seek healthcare or medical services outside a 10-kilometre radius if the items or services are not available within 10km of the individual’s home.

On punishment for MCO defiers, Ismail Sabri said there is no such thing as different types of punishment as the government has always been fair to all and the legal action taken was in line with the charges.

Meanwhile, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said even with the easing of the MCO restrictions, it is important for everyone to follow the guiding principles provided by the Ministry of Health to prevent any surge in new cases.

He said the ministry would monitor the situation allowing other sectors and services, such as social and education, to be reopened.

Malaysia recorded a new low record of only 22 local cases yesterday, the lowest since the MCO was implemented last March 18.

A total of 94 new Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, with 72 of those were imported from Malaysians returning from Indonesia.

The total number of Covid 19 cases in the country now stands at 5,945 and 100 deaths, with no new deaths reported yesterday, apart from 55 patients were discharged, bringing the total of those who have fully recovered to 4,087 cases.

So, if we want the statistics on Covid-19 cases to continue to drop, it is for us to continue to comply with MCO. — Bernama