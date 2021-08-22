SOP violation: Police nabbed employer, nine foreigners in Kampar

KAMPAR: Nine foreign workers and a local employer were arrested for infringing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan yesterday.

Kampar district police chief Supt Hasron Nazri Hashim said an inspection by personnel of the Kampar police headquarters Ops Covid-19 Task Force at about 12.30pm in Gopeng 2 Industrial Area found all individuals involved were working while wearing pink wristbands.

“An examination of the wristbands found the 32-year-old supervisor and nine workers aged between 25 and 40 were still under quarantine from Aug 18 to 27.

“From the investigation, the premises supervisor had ordered the nine foreign workers living on level two of the premises to return to work on the ground floor at 8am yesterday,” he said in a statement, here.

Hasron said the quarantine order was issued by the Kampar Health Office and all of them were wearing the quarantine wristbands on Aug 20.

The case was investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Regulation 16 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations while the investigation paper would be referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

-Bernama