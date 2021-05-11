SOP violations: 79 compounds issued in Labuan since March

LABUAN: Some 79 individuals have been slapped with compounds for violating Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs) here since March 3.

Labuan Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) chairman Rithuan Ismail said failure to scan MySejahera, attempting to travel interstate without a police permit and failure to adhere to their quarantine order topped the list of violations.

“The compounds issued ranged from RM1,500 to RM25,000 and the highest amount was issued to an entertainment outlet operator,“ he told Bernama today.

Other offences were for not wearing face masks and failure to practise physical distancing.

Rithuan said a total of 492 premises on the island have been sanitised since March 3. — Bernama