SOP Violations: Police to take action, no more compromise - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will take stern action and no longer compromise with those who do not comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (pix)

He said since the announcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) three days ago, the government has provided exceptions and the police have been using their discretion when taking action.

“Today (Jan 15) is the last day the police uses discretion because tomorrow (Jan 16) the police will act sternly and not compromise with those who do not comply with the SOPs,” he said at a media conference regarding the development of MCO today.

Ismail Sabri said if the public was still confused about the SOPs they can visit the National Security Council’s website or call the relevant agency or ministry hotline.

In addition, the compliance operation task force conducted 45,172 checks to monitor and enforce SOP compliance throughout the country.

“A total of 3,111 supermarkets, 3,913 restaurants, 829 factories, 1,548 markets, and 2,646 places of worship as well as 1,268 recreational outlets were checked.

“The police detained 514 individual for violating the SOPs and from that total, 495 were issued compounds while 18 were remanded and one was released on bail,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding Op Benteng, the authorities managed to arrest 42 illegal immigrants and seize a boat, along with three vehicles in operations throughout the country, he added.

“A total of 444 roadblocks under Op Benteng were implemented throughout the country with the assistance of the armed forces, police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Immigration Department, Customs Department and the Malaysian Border Control Agency,” he said. -Bernama