SOPs for worship during Ramadan to be announced soon — Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR: The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for worship activities at mosques and surau during Ramadan, including Tarawih prayers, will be announced soon.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) said for the Federal Territories, the SOPs would be coordinated by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department while for the states, it would be determined by the Islamic Religious Council in the respective states.

“I think this (SOPs for worship during Ramadan) is similar for other prayers except for some minor adjustments that need to be made from time to time,” he told reporters after launching the YaPIEM’s (Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation) Gold Account or Akaun SERY here, today.

Previously, the National Security Council has given the approval for Tarawih prayers to be held at mosques and surau during the fasting month starting April 13.

Meanwhile, on Akaun SERY, Zulkifli said the gold saving product would take YaPEIM one step further in helping to boost the economy especially when the country is recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He hoped with the launch of the new product, YaPEIM would be able to compete and stand on par with the other gold industry players.

Akaun SERY is a shariah-compliant gold saving product that allows gold to be purchased digitally and converted to physical gold at a reasonable charge. — Bernama