Sort your own problems first, Hishammuddin tells PH

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan should sort out its own problems internally instead of alleging there are moves to form a government via a “back door”, says Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pix).

The Sembrong MP said this in regards to a statements issued on Oct 15 by the PH secretariat which said Hishammuddin should stop a campaign aimed at establishing a government without the participation of DAP and Amanah.

The statement was signed by PH secretariat chief Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, PPBM secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya, Amanah secretary-general Datuk Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir and DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Hishammuddin added that the government should not blame him or the opposition but instead settle its internal conflicts.

“You have to sort out your own problems internally. It makes them (PH) look weak and not solid if there is a move to form a new government,“ he told reporters at the Parliament lobby yesterday.

Hishammuddin also told Saifuddin Nasution, who previously said that the party has “evidence” of attempts to hijack the ruling government, to back his statement.

“Even if he has proof, what does he mean? I do not hold any positions. If there is proof, please show it, but what can I do about it.” Hishammuddin said.

“They are scared of their own shadow, and when they are worried, they blame others and do not look at themselves,“ he said.