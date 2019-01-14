Sosma being reviewed: Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: The Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) is being reviewed, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said today.

“Just give a bit of time. In fact, today I have a full briefing by ministry officials to the amendment or abolition to the Acts mentioned in my speech (which) includes Sosma and Sedition Act,“ he said in a news conference held here in the ministry.

He added there is a committee which is being formed to look into the Printing and Publication Act 1984 and Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

MORE TO FOLLOW