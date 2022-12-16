SOSMA: Govt willing to discuss, provide more information to NGOs

LENGGONG: The Home Ministry (KDN) is willing to hold discussions with any party including non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to provide accurate information on the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (SOSMA) 2012.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (pix) said the discussions were also aimed to avoid misunderstanding about the laws in the country, including SOSMA.

“We are ready to hear the views and give the opportunity to the NGOs to come meet us so that we can give them accurate information for better understanding.

“They may not have accurate information. So we can share what we have,” said the Lenggong Member of Parliament after launching the Lenggong GeoPark Festival at Laman Budaya Lenggong today.

He said every law was formulated to protect the interests of the people and the country.

Yesterday, MUDA vice-president Zaidel Baharudin was reported as saying that said the government should review SOSMA as it was deemed “very one-sided”, and to come out with a better law. - Bernama