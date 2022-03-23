Sosma motion bloc vote has nullifed MoU between govt and opposition: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) had violated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the government and the opposition after asking that a bloc vote be conducted on a motion to extend the enforcement of subsection 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) for another five years at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said in his opinion, the opposition’s action has essentially nullified the MoU.

“In my opinion, with their action, the MoU is cancelled. And this is a ‘blessing in disguise’ as the Prime Minister can now cancel or suspend the implementation of the MoU,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He said Article 3.3 (b) of the MoU stated that PH agreed to support or remain neutral in any motion submitted by the government.

Annuar said PH’s action would make it easier for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, to fulfill the mandate adopted at the recent Umno General Assembly regarding the dissolution of Parliament.

He said this will pave the way for the 15th general election to be held.

“Suspend the MoU! Jom!... We will get ready for GE15,” the post read.

The motion to extend the enforcement of subsection 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) for another five years was not approved by the Dewan Rakyat today.

The motion, tabled by Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, was not passed in a bloc vote which saw 84 Members of Parliament (MPs) agreeing and 86 disagreeing.

When announcing the vote outcome, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun said 50 MPs were absent during voting. — Bernama