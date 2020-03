KOTA TINGGI: The sound of an explosion from the fire at the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) here last night was louder than thunder, frightening the residents of the nearby Kampung Lepau.

One resident Suhailah Bachok, 32 (pix), said the location of the incident was barely five kilometres from her house, so she heard the explosions very clearly.

“I was watching television when I heard the explosion. It did not last long, only about a minute or two.

“My neighbours also said they heard the same thing, and we all went out of our houses to see what was happening and found out that there was a fire at the PIC,” she said when met at her home here today.

Suhailah said this was the second time there was an explosion at the PIC which caused cracks in the ceiling of her living room and kitchen.

Meanwhile, Kampung Lepau headman Zainal Abidin Abdul Rahim, 56, said the incident was not as bad as the explosion which occurred last April.

“But the sound was loud, like thunder, and our window panes shook,” he said.

“So far, no resident has reported that their homes were cracked, but I do not discount the possibility that there would be cracks following the explosion last night,” he said.

In the fire at the diesel hydro treater unit at Gate 1, PICV, at 10.50pm yesterday, five people were killed while another suffered 40 per cent burns. One person was saved. — Bernama