Soup kitchens feel the pinch as costs soar: Report

PETALING JAYA: Soup kitchens are dealing with a 15-50% increase in costs for ingredients to feed the needy, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Pit Stop Community Cafe founder Joycelyn Lee said it has been tough to feed people lately, as the price increase affects protein, vegetables and fruits.

“Lines are getting longer and on some days we also get requests to prepare food packs from shelters, homes and other organisations.

“Some days, we have to turn down these requests, or pass them on to other organisations in the hope that somehow, somewhere, someone answers,” Lee told The Malaysian Insight.

Pit Stop, which has a kitchen on site, usually prepares 150 meal packs daily, four days a week. It serves dinner on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and lunch on Fridays.

Meanwhile, Social and Enabling Environment Development (SEED) founder Mitch Yusof said the lines are getting longer at SEED’s centre in Chow Kit.