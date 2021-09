KUALA LUMPUR: Instead of pushing raw cannabis, a courting couple took on a more creative way of doing business by selling cakes and cookies laced with the drug.

Just five months into the sweet enterprise, it was a sour end for them when their new found business was busted on Tuesday by the city narcotics crimes investigation department (NCID).

Police arrested them and recovered almost RM230,000 worth of raw cannabis and pastries laced with it.

The duo are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act and face the death sentence if found guilty.

Kuala Lumpur NCID chief ACP Sahar Abd Latif said today that the bust came following a month-long surveillance on the syndicate.

He said on Tuesday at about 4pm, the operation codenamed “Ops Storm” saw the arrest of a 34-year-old man at the lobby of an apartment on Jalan Pudu before his 28-year-old girlfriend was arrested at another apartment on Jalan Kemajuan, Petaling Jaya later.

Sahar said police seized 156 canisters of cookies and 94 cakes, both that were cannabis-laced from the suspects.

Also recovered from the suspects were raw cannabis, liquified cannabis, ovens, a cake mixer, a luxury car and almost RM12,000.

Sahar said the courting couple had used their apartment which they rented for RM3,000 a month to bake the cakes and cookies.

He said investigations showed that they sold a canister of cookies for RM100 while a 100 gramme cake was priced at RM50.

“The pastries were marketed in the Instagram application and sold to only their close acquaintances in the Klang Valley. These pastries if consumed by children will produce a negative impact on them. We advise the public to refrain from buying them,“ Sahar said.

He said both the suspects who did not have past criminal records tested negative for drug use.