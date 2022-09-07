Source of money for Zahid need not be proven: DPP

SHAH ALAM: The source of money allegedly given to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi by Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB), needed not be proven whether it came from seventh heaven and elsewhere, the High Court, here, was told today.

Deputy public prosecutor, Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran said confirmation on the source of money was not an element that needed to be proven by the prosecution, instead the court needed to consider the proof provided that Ahmad Zahid had solicited the money while he had no right to use his position as a minister to obtain the money.

She said the main prosecution witnesses were three former directors of UKSB, namely, Harry Lee Vui Khiun, Wan Quoris Shah Wan Abdul Ghani and David Tan Siong Sun who stated that the source of the money came from the agreement reached between UKSB and companies in Hong Kong and Labuan.

“Our witnesses (Harry Lee, Wan Quoris Shah and David Tan) were not lying but admitted that UKSB had no money, hence needed help from its business friends in Hong Kong.

“We have shown that there had been an agreement with the business friends in Hong Kong and this was confirmed by Tan and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer, V. Mahendran.

“That is not the point to consider seriously, whether or not the money came from seventh heaven or not,” added Raja Rozela in her submission at the end of the prosecution’s case.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid’s counsel, Hamidi Mohd Noh, questioned on UKSB’s source of money that was given to the UMNO president as there had been no representatives of the Hong Kong companies called to give evidence.

“The 15th, 16th and 17th witnesses (Harry Lee, Wan Quoris Shah and David Tan) had said that the money given was not from UKSB. So, the money came from where? If the sources were companies in Hong Kong, witnesses from there should be called to confirm the matter including the sum of money.

“The company directors should be called to testify. They need to prove that the sum of money exists or not; this is basic. What we have now are only testimonies from three prosecution witnesses.

“If the source is not proven, how to state that the money exists? In this case, there are no indications to state that the money exists. There have been no statements from Hong Kong,” she said.

The prosecution had offered 27 witnesses including the directors of a number of companies in Hong Kong including Maintech System HK Limited director, Chong Kian Leong @ Raymond and VisaMalaysia Limited director, Fong Mee Yee.

High Court judge, Datuk Mohd Yazid Mustafa has set Sept 23 for a decision on whether Ahmad Zahid will be ordered to make his defence against 40 corruption charges or he be released of the charges.

The prosecution team comprised Raja Rozela, Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin, Abdul Malik Ayob, Zander Lim Wai Keong and B. Thavani while Ahmad Zahid was represented by counsel Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Zainal and Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid is facing 33 charges of receiving bribes amounting to S$13.56 million (RM42 million) from UKSB as an inducement for himself in his capacity as a civil servant and the then home minister to extend the contract of the company as the operator of the One Stop Centres in China and the VLN system as well as to maintain the agreement to supply VLN integrated system paraphernalia to the same company by the Home Ministry.

Ahmad Zahid was charged with another seven counts as home minister who obtained S$1.15 million, RM3 million, CHF15,000 and US$15,000 in cash from the same company for himself in connection with his official work.

He is accused of committing all the offences at Seri Satria, Presint 16, Putrajaya, and Country Heights, Kajang, between October 2014 and March 2018. - Bernama