South Klang police hunting duo over hit-and -run incident at Bandar Botanik

SHAH ALAM: The police are tracking down two male suspects, believed have been involved in a hit-and-run incident at Ambang Botanic, Klang at about 6am last Sunday, in which a local youth was killed.

South Klang district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said the suspects identified as S. Sundar, 33, and S. Philip Anthony, 24, were alleged to have hit the 32-year-old victim with a BMW car, dragging him for about 40 metres before fleeing.

He said the incident was believed to have occurred following an argument between the two parties at a cafe in Bandar Botanik, Klang.

“The police were informed at 2.15 pm that the victim was brought to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) Klang Emergency Department in an unconscious state at 6.30 am and he was later confirmed dead,” he said.

Cha said further examination on the victim’s body revealed that the cause of death was due to excessive bleeding and several wounds were found on the head, arm and thumb. The victim also had a broken left rib.

“An Investigation paper has been opened under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said while urging anyone with information on the suspects or incident, to contact ASP Mohd Syed Robart Syed Mohd Zain or the South Klang district police headquarters at 03-33762222. - Bernama