South Korea FM undertakes two-day working visit to Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin will undertake his inaugural working visit to Malaysia from May 1 to 2.

During the visit which is hosted by Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, both ministers are scheduled to have a bilateral meeting to discuss the way forward in strengthening Malaysia-South Korea long-standing relations and multifaceted cooperation.

Malaysian Foreign Ministry in a statement Monday said high on the agenda was cooperation in trade and investment, digital economy, green energy, culture, defence and education.

Both sides will exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Park is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

It added that Park’s visit is timely as it coincides with the commemoration of the 40th Anniversary of the Look East Policy (LEP) between Malaysia and South Korea.

“This visit will be an avenue for both sides to advance the partnership to greater heights, guided by shared interest, mutual trust, and people-to-people exchanges,” it read.

In 2022, South Korea was Malaysia’s 8th largest trading partner with total trade amounting to RM114.21 billion (US$25.94 billion), an increase of 29.3 per cent from the recorded value in 2021.

The East Asia nation is also Malaysia’s 7th largest foreign investor in the manufacturing sector for implemented projects valued at RM33.0 billion (US$9.25 billion). - Bernama